Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for the Torino defender Perr Schuurs.

According to reports, the 23-year-old has an agreement with the Premier League club on personal terms and it remains to be seen whether the Eagles can agree on a fee with his club now.

The 23-year-old defender joined Torino last summer and he has been an impressive acquisition for them. He has shown his qualities in Italian football and Crystal Palace are hoping to improve their defensive options by signing him this summer.

The player has been linked with clubs like Liverpool and West Ham United. Palace are probably in pole position to secure his services after having agreed personal terms with the player and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The Dutch international is highly rated around Europe and he has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League defender.

The opportunity to join the Eagles will be an exciting one for him and he will look to showcase his qualities at the highest level.