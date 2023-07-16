Dele Alli’s biological mother has responded to the shocking claims made by the player in his interview with Gary Neville earlier this week.

The Everton midfielder opened up on the abuse he suffered as a child in conversation with Neville on The Overlap, revealing that he’d been molested when he was just six years old.

Dele’s mother says she had no idea this had happened to him, and admitted she hasn’t been able to stop crying since hearing about it.