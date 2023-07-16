Dele Alli’s biological mother has responded to the shocking claims made by the player in his interview with Gary Neville earlier this week.
The Everton midfielder opened up on the abuse he suffered as a child in conversation with Neville on The Overlap, revealing that he’d been molested when he was just six years old.
Dele’s mother says she had no idea this had happened to him, and admitted she hasn’t been able to stop crying since hearing about it.
“I have not been able to stop crying since I heard my son describe the abuse he suffered as a child,” she told the Sun.
“I had no idea he’d been molested.”
She added: “I’m so sorry. It breaks my heart to think that someone I allowed into my house might have betrayed my trust in the worst possible way.
“I cannot put into words how upset I am I no longer have contact with my son – and only hope I’ll have the chance to see him again.”