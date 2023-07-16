Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly set to step up their pursuit of Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos in the coming days.

The Portugal international has impressed in recent times, including at the 2022 World Cup, and it seems only a matter of time before he gets himself a move to a bigger club and a more competitive league.

According to Correio da Manha, PSG are now set to make a bid of around €80m for Ramos in the next few days, and additional information from the Manchester Evening News has stated that Manchester United have also had an interest in him.

The 22-year-old scored 27 goals in all competitions last season and could surely be useful for the Red Devils right now as they search for a new signing up front, though the MEN claim their focus is currently on Atalanta front-man Rasmus Hojlund instead.

PSG also need a signing like Ramos, however, so it will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming days.

The Ligue 1 giants will surely want to strengthen their attack after the departure of Lionel Messi, the poor form of Neymar, and with Kylian Mbappe now in the final year of his contract.