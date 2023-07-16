Bayern Munich will bid again for the transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, as they feel very confident they have a chance of signing the England international.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with the reporter explaining that Bayern are more than optimistic about their chances of bringing Kane to the Allianz Arena due to his openness to the move.

Kane has had a fine career at Spurs in terms of his goals and all-round performances, as he’s clearly shown himself to be one of the very finest forwards in world football.

However, the 29-year-old is yet to win a trophy with Tottenham, and he’ll surely be tempted by a move like Bayern, where he could be in with a serious chance of winning several major honours such as the Bundesliga title and the Champions League.

There still needs to be some clarity over Spurs’ asking price for Kane, but it seems Bayern feel they have a serious chance of getting this deal done, according to Romano.

“Bayern are more than optimistic on Harry Kane, I’d say that Bayern are convinced they have a serious chance,” Romano said.

“This because they feel that Kane is open to the move, something that is encouraging them to bid and try again.

“There’s still no clarity about price and I’m still sure that Daniel Levy will try his best to keep Kane at the club, that’s the mission. But Bayern will bid again for sure.”