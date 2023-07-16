“I believe” – Arsene Wenger makes bold Arsenal prediction ahead of the new season

The upcoming campaign is a big one for Arsenal having fallen just short of winning the Premier League last season. The Gunners have strengthened their squad with some big names in order to go that one step further, which has led Arsene Wenger to make a bold prediction.

Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber have all come through the door at the Emirates this summer, whilst Man City’s transfer window so far has not really taken off.

Legendary Gunners manager, Arsene Wenger, believes his old team will beat City to the title this season and believes the money spent on Rice was a good investment.

Speaking at the Tour de France, Wenger told Eurosport about Arsenal’s chances next season: “I believe we will win the championship and that’s as simple as that.”

Arsene Wenger speaks about Declan Rice and Arsenal

Wenger stated in his interview that Arsenal are building a squad of players who can compete for trophies both in the short and long term.

“If I had the money why not?” Wenger replied when asked if he would spend £105m on Declan Rice.

“I had to cope with no money at all so you have to find a different way. Now Arsenal are in a good financial situation and they’ve bought what they think will win them the championship.

“I think it’s a good investment and overall I think they’ve made good buys. They’re all mature, 23 [years old], 24. And still young so they can stay together for a few years.

“Of course, they are under more pressure this year but they learned a lot last year and they showed they can deal with that kind of pressure.”