According to The Daily Mail, former Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling is the leading candidate to replace Laura Woods on talkSPORT’s breakfast show.

Stelling, who spent 25 years presenting Soccer Saturday, left the role at the end of the season. He will be replaced by Simon Thomas who beat the likes of Jules Warren and Caroline Barker to the role.

The report suggests that Woods will be involved in ITV’s coverage of the upcoming Women’s World Cup and is also linked with a potential role to replace Jake Humphrey on TNT.

If the agreement is reached, Stelling will bring his well-known presenting style and expertise to talkSPORT’s breakfast show. The move would mark a new chapter in Stelling’s broadcasting career, while Woods explores other opportunities.