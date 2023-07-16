Leeds United receive boost in their pursuit of £20 million forward

Leeds United are keen on signing Emmanuel Dennis from Nottingham Forest this summer.

Forest signed the striker from Watford last year after an impressive campaign with the Hornets, but he has failed to live up to the expectations so far.

Dennis scored just twice in the league last season and Nottingham Forest are now looking to cut their losses on him.

Meanwhile, Leeds are hoping to add more quality and depth to their attack and reports state that they have identified the former Watford striker as a quality option.

There is no doubt that Dennis has the ability to make a big difference for Leeds United in the Championship, and it remains to be seen whether the Whites can get the deal across the line.

Apparently, they have already received the green light from Nottingham Forest to complete the transfer.

Nottingham Forest paid around £20 million to sign the striker from Watford and it remains to be seen whether Leeds can secure his signature for a more reasonable price.