Defender with 130 Leeds appearances set for Elland Road comeback

Sam Byram could reportedly get the chance to make a comeback for Leeds United as he’s invited for a trial with his former club.

The 29-year-old is currently unattached following spells at West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Norwich City since he left Leeds back in 2016.

According to Football Insider, Leeds are now ready to give him another chance to show what he can do with a trial at Elland Road.

Leeds got relegated from the Premier League last season so could do with rebuilding their squad this summer as a number of big names have left and could still leave.

Byram is experienced in the Championship so could be worth taking a look at on trial in the coming weeks.

