Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Apparently, Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad have offered £40 million for the Brazilian international midfielder and the player is now heading towards an exit.

Liverpool are looking at a number of options as potential replacements and the Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis is reportedly a target.

According to a report from Liverpool Echo, the Reds are looking at players like Ryan Gravenberch, Romeo Lavia and Sofyan Amrabat as well.

Meanwhile, Luis has been a key player for Benfica and he could prove to be a quality, long-term addition to the Liverpool midfield.

The 23-year-old is exceptional when it comes to breaking up the opposition attacks and shielding the back four.

Liverpool need someone with his qualities in their midfield. They have already added the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to the side, but they need to bring in some physicality and defensive cover as well.

Florentino Luis seems like the ideal replacement for Fabinho on paper and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can agree on a deal with Benfica.

The Portuguese outfit will not want to sell a key player for a nominal price and it is fair to assume that the Reds might have to shell out a premium.

The 23-year-old has the ability to succeed in English football and he has the athleticism and physicality to thrive in Jurgen Klopp’s system as well. The signing could prove to be a long-term investment and the player certainly has the qualities to justify the outlay.