Man City star flying to Dubai to complete medical for new club

Man City star Riyad Mahrez is flying to Dubai to undergo a medical with Al-Alhi after verbally agreeing personal terms with the Saudi Arabian side.

Ben Jacobs reported on Sunday that Al-Ahli have verbally agreed personal terms with the Man City winger ahead of a move and that the next 24-48 hours will be crucial for the deal as club-to-club talks will take place.

It is understood that the Jeddah-based club have offered the Algerian winger a staggering contract offer worth £43m per season plus bonuses, reports Football Insider, and the contract is expected to be a two-year deal with the option to extend his stay by an additional 12 months.

Mahrez is said to be flying to Dubai to undergo a medical with Al-Alhi, despite both clubs not agreeing on a fee yet.

Mahrez has been a crucial player for Pep Guardiola over the last five years but his importance decreased last season. Although the Algerian star played 47 games, in which he scored 15 goals and assisted a further 13, the winger lost his place in the City manager’s best eleven.

At 32 years old, the former Leicester star may think his time at City is nearly up and with Al Ahli offering him big money to move, this summer may be the perfect time to cash in.