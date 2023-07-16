Man City star set for medical at Burnley as £19m deal moves closer to completion

Vincent Kompany is in the process of strengthening his Burnley team ahead of their Premier League return and the transfer of James Trafford to Turf Moor grows closer as the player’s medical is ready to happen.

That is according to Football Insider, who report that Trafford is ready to undergo a medical ahead of his £19m move away from Man City as the Clarets have already agreed the structure of the deal with the Manchester club, with the fee an initial £15m rising to £19m with add-ons.

The England Under-21 hero is now able to put the finishing touches to the Clarets’ club-record signing following the end of his international involvement at the European Under-21 Championship. Trafford played a huge role in England’s success keeping six consecutive clean sheets and he saved a last-minute penalty in the final to help the youngsters to the trophy.

The 20-year-old made 52 appearances across all competitions for Bolton last season and kept 26 clean sheets in those outings. All of this has impressed Kompany at Burnley as Trafford is set for regular Premier League minutes.

Trafford has been at Man City since 2015 having come through the Manchester club’s youth set-up and the Burnley move will be the first permanent one of his career.

The 20-year-old has a promising future in the game and Kompany believes the Englishman is a star in the making.