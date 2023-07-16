Man United have two midfielders on their radar, including Liverpool transfer target

Manchester United reportedly have two midfielders on their radar this summer in the form of Sofyan Amrabat and Romeo Lavia.

Fiorentina star Amrabat is currently considered the more realistic of the two options, according to the Manchester Evening News, with the report also noting that Erik ten Hag has briefly worked with the Morocco international in the past.

Lavia may be more challenging to sign this summer due to the strong interest from others, with Fabrizio Romano recently noting how Liverpool were among his main suitors.

Lavia looks an elite young talent who could undoubtedly strengthen both LFC and MUFC, though Amrabat has a bit more in the way of experience at the highest level, having shone on the big stage of the World Cup last winter.

The MEN report adds that Man Utd could also raise around £30million from selling Scott McTominay, which could prove key in determining what they do in midfield this summer.

One imagines Red Devils fans would be happy to see someone like Amrabat joining as an upgrade on McTominay, though it could also be smart to try beating rivals Liverpool to a top prospect like Lavia.