Manchester United “had some contacts” over transfer of elite 20-year-old talent

Manchester United have reportedly had some contact in recent times over the potential transfer of Dutch midfield wonderkid Xavi Simons.

The 20-year-old has shone in his time at PSV but now looks set to return to Paris Saint-Germain, who have triggered a buy-back clause for the youngster.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, who also says Man Utd at some point explored this deal before deciding to focus on other priorities.

See below for details from Romano, who has other updates on major Man United transfer news, such as with Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana – deal which now looks almost done…

Simons seems well worth looking at, but Romano has suggested that he’s now more likely to go out on loan to RB Leipzig, though this could also hinge on whether or not Kylian Mbappe or Neymar leave the Parc des Princes soon.

United have already strengthened their midfield this summer with Mason Mount, but Simons could be a good long-term target for them to continue to keep an eye on.