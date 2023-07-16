Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

The Red Devils recently parted ways with David De Gea after his contract expired and they are looking to bring in a new first-choice goalkeeper.

Inter Milan star Andre Onana is reportedly on their transfer radar but it seems that the Red Devils are looking at other options as well.

Suzuki has done quite well for the Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds and his performances have caught the attention of the Premier League side.

According to Marco Molla, the 20-year-old goalkeeper has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League club and he is ready to complete the move. However, the Red Devils are yet to submit an official proposal to his club.

They are planning to come forward with an offer in the next few days and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can reach an agreement.

Zion Suzuki and Manchester United have already reached an agreement on personal terms????????? #MUFC Man United has not yet submitted an offer to Urawa Red Diamonds. They plan to do in the next few days?? — Marco Molla (@MarcoMolla) July 15, 2023

It seems that they are looking to bring in the 20-year-old goalkeeper this summer, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he is brought in as an understudy to Onana.

Manchester United could lose Dean Henderson this summer as well, especially with the player needing regular game time. He has been linked with a permanent move away from Old Trafford in recent weeks.

Onana and Suzuki could sort out Manchester United’s goalkeeping department for the foreseeable future.

The opportunity to play for Manchester United would be a major step up in the talented young goalkeeper’s career and the Red Devils certainly have the resources to convince his club as well.