Crystal Palace have made a bid for the potential transfer of Flamengo midfield wonderkid Matheus Franca, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder looks a superb talent and has also been on Chelsea’s radar, according to Romano, though they now no longer seem to be close to signing the Brazilian.

This has seemingly prompted Palace to step up their interest in what could be an exciting deal for the club for one of the world’s brightest young talents.

It’s not yet clear how close the Eagles are to reaching an agreement, or precisely how much they’re offering at the moment, but Romano says they’ve sent a bid for Franca, so this seems like one to watch in the days and weeks ahead.

“Crystal Palace have sent a bid for Matheus Franca who’s no longer close to Chelsea at this stage,” Romano wrote.

Roy Hodgson would do well to build on the strong end to last season by adding a hugely promising talent like this to his squad.