Popular Premier League referee Mike Dean announced his retirement after a stellar 28 year refereeing career.

Last year he called time off from the on field duties and became a dedicated video assistant referee (VAR official).

However, Dean has now decided to step down from his position as a VAR official as well. According to The Mirror, he is set to become part of the new era of Soccer Saturday, joining Simon Thomas as a presenter, who is replacing the iconic Jeff Stelling. Dean’s role will involve providing in-depth analysis of major decisions in games throughout the season.

Expressing his excitement about joining the show, Dean stated that it feels surreal to be a part of such a well-loved program.

Dean said (via The Mirror):

“It feels a bit surreal to be a part of such a well-loved show, but I can’t wait to join the team. “With all the technology available in today’s game, I think it’s crucial that fans understand why decisions have been made, even if they don’t agree with them!”

Mike Dean’s transition from being a highly popular referee to a prominent figure in television analysis marks a new chapter in his career, allowing him to share his expertise and insights with fans in a different capacity.