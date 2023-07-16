Newcastle United are interested in signing the Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

According to a report via Calciomercato, Newcastle United have a €90 million (£77m) offer ready for the 22-year-old winger.

Kvaratskhelia had an outstanding campaign with Napoli last year and he helped them win the Scudetto. He scored 14 goals across all competitions and picked up 17 assists along the way.

The Georgian international is widely regarded as one of the best young attacking talents in world football right now and he could prove to be a sensational acquisition for the Premier League club.

Newcastle need to bring an upgrade on Allan Saint-Maximin and the 22-year-old Napoli winger would be a major coup.

The French winger has been a fan favourite since his move to Newcastle but he can be quite inconsistent at times and Newcastle need to bring in better players if they want to win major trophies.

The Magpies have secured Champions League qualification for the next season and they will be competing against the European elite on a weekly basis. They will need players who can perform at the highest level consistently.

It will be interesting to see if Napoli are willing to sanction the departure of the 22-year-old attacker this summer.

The Italian outfit signed the player for a fee of around €10 million just a year ago and they could make a massive profit if they decide to cash in on him this summer.

Newcastle aren’t likely to be the only club keen on signing the Georgian and Napoli will hope there is a bidding war should the winger be made available.