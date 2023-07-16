Newcastle United are working on the details of the Harvey Barnes transfer move from Leicester City in what could be a busy few weeks ahead for the Magpies.

That’s according to football transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, in which he also adds that Newcastle are looking at Monaco defender Axel Disasi as one of a number of options at centre-back.

Newcastle had a fine season last term, finishing in the top four to ensure qualification for the Champions League, which means they could do well to bring in some statement signings this summer.

Sandro Tonali is one high-profile addition who’s already joined, and Barnes would be another fine option for Eddie Howe to have in his squad.

Disasi could be another quality signing to bolster NUFC’s defence, and fans will hope to see some progress on both of these deals soon after Romano’s hints.

“Despite some speculation, I’m not aware of negotiations to loan players from Saudi clubs to Newcastle at this point. The priority for now is elsewhere – they still have to agree key details of the Harvey Barnes deal and then Axel Disasi is an option as a new signing at centre-back, though not the only one,” Romano said.

He added: “For sure I think we can expect Newcastle to be busy in the next weeks.”