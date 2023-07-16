Exclusive: Newcastle United could be busy on two transfer deals in coming weeks, says expert

Leicester City FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are working on the details of the Harvey Barnes transfer move from Leicester City in what could be a busy few weeks ahead for the Magpies.

That’s according to football transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, in which he also adds that Newcastle are looking at Monaco defender Axel Disasi as one of a number of options at centre-back.

Newcastle had a fine season last term, finishing in the top four to ensure qualification for the Champions League, which means they could do well to bring in some statement signings this summer.

Sandro Tonali is one high-profile addition who’s already joined, and Barnes would be another fine option for Eddie Howe to have in his squad.

Harvey Barnes in action for Leicester City
Axel Disasi celebrates a goal for Monaco
More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool keeping tabs on 23-year-old tough-tackling midfielder
Newcastle could offer £77 million for 14-goal attacker this summer
Bayern executive says the club “will sign” Harry Kane – accuses Levy of “playing for time”

Disasi could be another quality signing to bolster NUFC’s defence, and fans will hope to see some progress on both of these deals soon after Romano’s hints.

“Despite some speculation, I’m not aware of negotiations to loan players from Saudi clubs to Newcastle at this point. The priority for now is elsewhere – they still have to agree key details of the Harvey Barnes deal and then Axel Disasi is an option as a new signing at centre-back, though not the only one,” Romano said.

He added: “For sure I think we can expect Newcastle to be busy in the next weeks.”

More Stories Axel Disasi Fabrizio Romano Harvey Barnes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.