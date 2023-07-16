Newcastle line up move for West Ham man who could cost £75m

Newcastle United have reportedly made a first approach to West Ham United over the potential signing of Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The Hammers have just been dealt the blow of losing Declan Rice to Arsenal, and it seems they could be raided once again as Newcastle eye Paqueta.

The Magpies face paying as much as £75million for Paqueta, who showed moments of real quality at the London Stadium last season to help David Moyes’ side win the Europa Conference League.

Newcastle would do well to add someone with that kind of spark and creativity to their side this summer, even though it won’t come cheap.

It remains to be seen if Paqueta himself will push to leave West Ham so soon, but he’ll surely be tempted by the chance to play in the Champions League at St James’ Park.