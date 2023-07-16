Eddie Howe names player he can’t wait to work with at Newcastle

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has spoken out on Sandro Tonali and the chance to finally work with him at St James’ Park.

The Italy international recently joined the Magpies from AC Milan in an exciting move, and Howe is clearly relishing the chance to work with him.

“He (Tonali) trained yesterday, he did a fitness test and did well, today he trained properly and did well,” said Howe.

“I was really excited with the group we had this morning, it was very strong. We have a lot of good players to come back.