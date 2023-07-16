Eddie Howe names player he can’t wait to work with at Newcastle

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has spoken out on Sandro Tonali and the chance to finally work with him at St James’ Park.
The Italy international recently joined the Magpies from AC Milan in an exciting move, and Howe is clearly relishing the chance to work with him.
“He (Tonali) trained yesterday, he did a fitness test and did well, today he trained properly and did well,” said Howe.
“I was really excited with the group we had this morning, it was very strong. We have a lot of good players to come back.
“Marquee is not necessarily the right word, for me it’s good players and bringing in players who will elevate the group.
“Sandro is one of those players who can elevate everyone around him. He’ll fit in really well to how we play.
“The early signs are very positive. He’s a great lad as well so he’s fit in really well so far. I can’t wait to see him in a Newcastle shirt.”