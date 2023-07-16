Steve Nicol, a former Liverpool player, believes that Liverpool will be competing for the title in the upcoming season. Liverpool’s transfer focus so far has been on midfielders, an area that was in need of strengthening.

The club has already secured the signings of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig. They are also expected to sign another midfielder, most likely a defensive midfielder, to replace Fabinho, who is reportedly close to completing a move to Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, there have been strong links between Jordan Henderson and a move to Steven Gerrard’s al Ettifaq, with a reported offer of £700,000 per week.

They also announced the departure of a number of midfielders at the start of the summer, including James Milner, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, and Naby Keita.

When questioned about Liverpool’s realistic expectations for the upcoming season, considering the potential departures of Fabinho and Henderson, Steve Nicol stated that the club should be aiming to compete for the title.

He told ESPN (via HITC):

“Competing for the title. Simple and straightforward. When you sign three quality players like that, then you add them to the forward line and you have to expect the defence isn’t going to let 50 goals in again. Then you should be competing.”

Liverpool’s poor campaign last season is said to be due to their ageing midfield. It was clear that a revamp was needed this summer. However, the possible departures of Fabinho and Henderson may not have been part of the original plan.

It is crucial for Liverpool to find a suitable replacement for the duo to avoid finding themselves in a similar situation as last season.