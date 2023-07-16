Mikel Arteta leaves three notable Arsenal stars out of pre-season tour squad heading to America

Arsenal are heading to the United States for the next part of their pre-season and Mikel Arteta has left three notable stars out of the squad for the tour.

The Gunners face an MLS All-Stars in Washington on July 19 having drawn their opening two pre-season matches against Watford and Nurnberg. Arteta is putting the final touches on his squad ahead of the new campaign and the Spanish coach has left three notable stars out of his squad for the US trip.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Nicolas Pepe, Sambi Lokonga and Cedric are out of the Arsenal squad as they are expected to be moved on over the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey have been included despite recent rumours of exits and will join the rest of the Arsenal squad next week.

All three of the left-out stars spent last season on loan away from North London and it is clear they have no place in Arteta’s plans going forward.

The Gunners will be looking to bring in important cash from their sales having already spent big so far this summer.