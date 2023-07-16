Tottenham could look to raid London outfit for 27-year-old ace

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer and they are keeping tabs on the Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the 27-year-old Denmark international is on the radar of the North London club as they look to shore up their defensive unit.

Tottenham have been linked with a number of central defenders in recent weeks and Andersen could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 27-year-old has proven himself in English football with the likes of Fulham and Crystal Palace over the years. He could be open to taking the next step in his career and the opportunity to play for Tottenham will be an exciting option for him.

Tottenham looked quite vulnerable defensively last season and they ended up conceding 63 goals in the league. They will have to improve in that department if they want to get back into the top four and compete in the Champions League once again.

In addition to that, the newly appointed Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou prefers a free-flowing attacking football and he will need a strong defensive foundation in order to execute his gameplay.

Signing a quality central defensive partner for Cristian Romero should be Tottenham’s priority this summer and Andersen certainly fits the profile.

It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace are willing to sanction his departure this summer. Tottenham will have to submit a lucrative offer to convince the Eagles and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.