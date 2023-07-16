Tottenham name price for Harry Kane as Daniel Levy now open to selling

The future of Tottenham superstar Harry Kane is one of the biggest stories of this summer’s transfer window as Bayern Munich continue to push for the England international.

The 29-year-old’s future was being heavily discussed before the transfer window even opened as the striker only has a year left on his current Spurs deal. Man United were tipped to be the club he landed at but Bayern Munich’s interest seems to be the most serious.

Bayern have seen two bids rejected by Spurs so far this summer for the 29-year-old, with the latest in the region of €80m (£68.5m) plus add-ons.

According to L’Equipe, Tottenham want €116M for Kane but the French outlet are now reporting that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is now open to selling if the England star won’t sign a new deal at the North London club.

? Tottenham want €116M for Harry Kane! ???????? The situation is clear for Daniel Levy: either Kane extends his contract, or he will be sold this summer. (Source: @lequipe ) pic.twitter.com/wE6asfD3rz — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 16, 2023

Bayern Munich’s honorary president Uli Hoeness is confident Kane will join the Bundesliga champions this summer and if this latest update proves to be true, the Bavarian outfit may go all in on the superstar.

It is a little crazy to be signing the superstar for €116m when he is available for free next summer, but Bayern are one of several clubs in desperate need of a forward.

The coming weeks will be interesting regarding the future of Kane as there is a chance that the England international might not be at Tottenham.