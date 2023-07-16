Good morning and welcome to the latest edition of the Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe to get this essential transfer news round-up delivered ad-free and straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories:

AC Milan

AC Milan are prepared to book medical tests for Tijjani Reijnders on Tuesday — deal completed between clubs after AZ accepted €20m plus add ons bid. Everything will be signed and sealed in 2-3 days, Tijjani can’t wait to join Milan as sources close to player confirm.

Arsenal

Folarin Balogun is in the sights of another big European club – more details here.

is in the sights of another big European club – more details here. Declan Rice after Arsenal move was finally made official: “Mikel Arteta is a massive factor in the reason why I’ve come here. I’m so excited – he speaks for himself. You see how he works – you also got a real insight into how he works on the Amazon documentary. He’s a top coach.”

after Arsenal move was finally made official: “Mikel Arteta is a massive factor in the reason why I’ve come here. I’m so excited – he speaks for himself. You see how he works – you also got a real insight into how he works on the Amazon documentary. He’s a top coach.” Rice has become the most expensive English player of all time, joining Arsenal in a club-record £100m fee plus £5m in add-ons. He’s signed a contract until 2028 with the option of a further season and will wear the number 41 shirt.

Barcelona

Franck Kessie remains one of the priority targets for Juventus. The intention is to insist in the next days and try to check if the player would be open to the move. Kessie always wanted to stay at Barcelona or try an experience in the Premier League — Juve will try to push.

Bayern Munich

Bayern are more than confident on Harry Kane – find out more here.

Kyle Walker will speak to Pep Guardiola next week as Man City will get back to work. The conversation will be crucial before final decision. Walker gave initial green light to Bayern, there are still details to be clarified; also, no agreement between clubs yet.

will speak to Pep Guardiola next week as Man City will get back to work. The conversation will be crucial before final decision. Walker gave initial green light to Bayern, there are still details to be clarified; also, no agreement between clubs yet. Thomas Tuchel on Kim Min-jae : “We want to replace Hernandez and it’s not a big secret who that should be. I won’t name the name now because that sometimes doesn’t help. We’ll try to announce that in the next few days.”

: “We want to replace Hernandez and it’s not a big secret who that should be. I won’t name the name now because that sometimes doesn’t help. We’ll try to announce that in the next few days.” Tuchel on Leon Goretzka and Ryan Gravenberch : “They both have contracts with us. Ryan is in the challenger role. He has to get the best out of this role. Leon had an unsatisfactory final phase. With his status, we expect a lot from him. There’s a lot of competition.”

and : “They both have contracts with us. Ryan is in the challenger role. He has to get the best out of this role. Leon had an unsatisfactory final phase. With his status, we expect a lot from him. There’s a lot of competition.” Tuchel on Sadio Mane: “We’ve a constellation that makes it very difficult for Sadio. The player knows that too. Mane has a contract and wants to stay. And we respect that. But it’s only the first day of training and a lot of things can happen in football.”

Brighton

Igor is on Brighton list as new left footed centre back as Levi Colwill is still not for sale — now waiting for Brighton to approach Fiorentina soon. Igor has already accepted Brighton and personal terms have been agreed. But there are still steps needed between clubs.

Cardiff City

Official: Aaron Ramsey has returned to Cardiff City immediately after having his contract terminated by Nice.

Chelsea

Angelo Gabriel to Chelsea is done – more here.

to Chelsea is done – more here. Chelsea are not happy with Romelu Lukaku and want him out – more here.

Crystal Palace

A bid is in for a new midfielder – more here.

Fenerbahce

Dominik Livakovic to Fenerbahce, here we go! Deal sealed between clubs with Dinamo Zagreb for €9m. Personal terms agreed, just waiting to exchange documents then deal done.

to Fenerbahce, here we go! Deal sealed between clubs with Dinamo Zagreb for €9m. Personal terms agreed, just waiting to exchange documents then deal done. Dusan Tadic is on his way to Istanbul to finalize his move to Fenerbahce. He wants to continue in Europe despite also receiving a two year deal proposal from Saudi.

Inter Miami

Lionel Messi to Inter Miami has finally been officially announced.

to Inter Miami has finally been officially announced. David Beckham: “10 years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamed of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city. Today that dream came true. I couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo’s calibre is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community.”

Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku to Inter is OFF – more details here on this crazy story!

Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic to PSG or Chelsea? Exclusive info here.

to PSG or Chelsea? Exclusive info here. Will Romelu Lukaku replace Vlahovic? More info here.

Liverpool

Fabinho will not travel to Germany with the Liverpool squad as talks over a move to Al Ittihad are now at an advanced stage, with personal terms agreed – more on that here.

will not travel to Germany with the Liverpool squad as talks over a move to Al Ittihad are now at an advanced stage, with personal terms agreed – more on that here. Jordan Henderson will travel with the squad as he already agreed terms on a three-year deal with Al Ettifaq but the two clubs are not close to reaching an agreement on the fee. The main issue was that the Saudi club were convinced about getting Henderson on a free transfer when they started conversations, but there’s no chance.

will travel with the squad as he already agreed terms on a three-year deal with Al Ettifaq but the two clubs are not close to reaching an agreement on the fee. The main issue was that the Saudi club were convinced about getting Henderson on a free transfer when they started conversations, but there’s no chance. Liverpool are not negotiating for Moises Caicedo despite rumours yesterday — talks are ongoing with Chelsea. Liverpool are looking at other options including Romeo Lavia — but there are also other possibilities now being discussed internally.

Manchester City

Al Ahli are pushing to get the Riyad Mahrez deal done. Talks have been advancing on player side since June — as he’s prepared to accept Al Ahli bid. But Man City are still waiting to get an official proposal and documents, key stage before booking medical. It will be discussed next week.

Al Ahli are pushing to get the Riyad Mahrez deal done. Talks have been advancing on player side since June — as he's prepared to accept Al Ahli bid. But Man City are still waiting to get an official proposal and documents, key stage before booking medical. It will be discussed next week.

Napoli

Napoli manager Rudi Garcia: “We know that Kim Min-jae is leaving, we’re sad but I hope to keep all our stars. I can guarantee that Osimhen wants to stay at Napoli. He’s happy here and he wants to do great things.”

Newcastle United

PAOK

Greek side PAOK have opened talks with CSKA Moscow to sign Jorge Carrascal on a permanent deal. Talks are ongoing for €4.5m plus 50% sell on clause to CSKA — three year deal offered to Carrascal.

PSG

PSG have had contacts over Dusan Vlahovic – more info here.

RB Leipzig

Many questions about Benjamin Sesko in the strikers domino… but there’s no chance. Sesko has only just joined RB Leipzig from Salzburg and won’t leave the club, it would take an astronomical bid to change the plans. No talks, no negotiations. No way.

Real Madrid

Official: Jesus Vallejo has left Real Madrid to join Granada on loan.

Roma

Gianluca Scamacca or Alvaro Morata to Roma? Latest info here.

Strasbourg

Abakar Sylla has joined Strasbourg on a club record €20m final fee right after takeover. It’s official, he joins from Club Brugge, who get a 10% sell on clause.

