Video: Lionel Messi and David Beckham share a hug ahead of World Cup winner’s big day

Inter Miami
Sunday is the day Lionel Messi will finally be unveiled as an Inter Miami star after the club made the news official on Saturday ahead of the presentation. 

The World Cup winner will be presented in front of a sold-out stadium on Sunday afternoon and the occasion will go down as the biggest in the history of the MLS as the World’s greatest-ever footballer arrives in the United States.

Ahead of the special day for the city of Miami and America as a whole, Messi met one of his bosses, David Beckham, and the pair were caught on camera sharing a hug.

