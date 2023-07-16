West Ham could sign 26-year-old midfielder on loan with obligation to buy

West Ham United are interested in signing Denis Zakaria from Juventus.

The 26-year-old Swiss international midfielder was only on at Chelsea last season and he was quite underwhelming for the Blues.

Naturally, the 26-year-old struggled to play regularly at Stamford Bridge and he needs to join a club where he will get ample game time.

The former Bundesliga midfielder is clearly not a key part of the Italian club’s first-team plans and it makes sense for him to leave the club permanently.

West Ham need to bring in more quality and depth in the middle of the park and they could use Zakaria next season.

As per Corriere Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness), the two clubs are currently locked in talks regarding a potential move and they are currently negotiating the final price.

Zakaria is reportedly valued at €20-€21 million whereas West Ham value him at €16-€17 million. It will be interesting to see if the two parties can come to a compromise soon.

The report further states that a compromise could be reached, which will see West Ham sign the player on a loan deal with an obligation to buy at around €18 million.

Zakaria was quite impressive during his time in the Bundesliga and he could still regain that form and confidence with regular football.

A move to West Ham could be ideal for him at this stage of his career. The Hammers need central midfield reinforcements after the departure of Declan Rice and it will be interesting to see if the Chelsea flop can make his mark with them.