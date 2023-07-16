West Ham United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay.

The Hammers recently sanctioned the departure of Declan Rice for a British transfer record fee and they will look to reinvest that money into the playing squad.

According to reports, they could look to sign the Manchester United defender Harry Maguire this summer. Maguire has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford because of his indifferent performances and he could use a fresh start right now.

West Ham certainly need to add more depth to their defence and the former Leicester City defender could prove to be a quality acquisition on a bargain.

Similarly, Scott McTominay is not a good fit for Erik ten Hag’s style of football and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time.

He has shown his quality in the Premier League with the Red Devils and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for the Hammers.

Apparently, the two players could be signed for a fee of around £60 million and it remains to be seen whether West Ham can get the deals across the line.