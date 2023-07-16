West Ham United are reportedly showing an interest in the potential transfer of Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes this summer.

Newcastle United also have an interest in Barnes, but have yet to make a bid for the 25-year-old, according to Sky Sports in the video clip below…

West Ham are still keen on signing Leicester City forward Harvey Barnes, Newcastle United are also interested, but they are yet to make a bid. ?pic.twitter.com/SuSnGrz8Nj — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 16, 2023

West Ham should now have a pretty decent transfer budget to work with after selling star player Declan Rice to Arsenal, so that could help them rival Newcastle for a top talent like Barnes.

The England international was one of the Foxes’ most impressive performers last season, even if he couldn’t quite do enough to help the club escape relegation to the Championship.

Now that Leicester have gone down, they’re surely going to struggle to keep hold of their best players, with James Maddison and Youri Tielemans among the names to leave for moves back to the Premier League so far this summer.

It seems Barnes to West Ham could be the next one to watch, though surely Newcastle can still tempt him with the chance to play in the Champions League.