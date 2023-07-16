Arsenal transfer target having medical with another club today but could then be loaned out

Xavi Simons is reportedly set to return to Paris Saint-Germain as they’ve triggered his €6million buy-back clause.

Simons has impressed at PSV and is now set to undergo a medical today to return to PSG, with his future after that still open as he could possibly move out on loan straight away.

See below for full details on this saga from Fabrizio Romano, who has tweeted updates on the talented young Dutch midfielder this morning, while the Daily Mirror recently linked him with Arsenal…

? BREAKING: Xavi Simons has left PSV camp to sign with Paris Saint-Germain! PSG triggered €6m buy back clause, as revealed days ago. Understand there are 2 ways now ?? ? If Mbappé or Neymar leave, Xavi will stay at PSG. ? If both stay, Xavi will join another club on LOAN. pic.twitter.com/W8aQNg3PpY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2023

More on Xavi Simons. Medical tests and contract signing at PSG will be today — Luis Campos got him back for just €6m clause included in contract last year ?? Many clubs are pushing to have Xavi on loan — this will 100% happen if both Mbappé & Neymar will stay. Talks to follow. pic.twitter.com/qElXpOlFbO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2023

If PSG are ready to send Simons out on loan, this could perhaps present another opportunity for Arsenal, who might still benefit from further strengthening in midfield.

Romano has previously reported on interest in Thomas Partey, so if he does end up leaving the Emirates Stadium there could be room for someone like Simons.

Declan Rice was confirmed by Arsenal yesterday, and Simons would be another exciting addition to revamp Mikel Arteta’s midfield options.