Arsenal transfer target having medical with another club today but could then be loaned out

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Xavi Simons is reportedly set to return to Paris Saint-Germain as they’ve triggered his €6million buy-back clause.

Simons has impressed at PSV and is now set to undergo a medical today to return to PSG, with his future after that still open as he could possibly move out on loan straight away.

See below for full details on this saga from Fabrizio Romano, who has tweeted updates on the talented young Dutch midfielder this morning, while the Daily Mirror recently linked him with Arsenal…

More Stories / Latest News
Man United have two midfielders on their radar, including Liverpool transfer target
Tottenham could look to raid London outfit for 27-year-old ace
Club will contact Arsenal over potential attacker transfer next week

If PSG are ready to send Simons out on loan, this could perhaps present another opportunity for Arsenal, who might still benefit from further strengthening in midfield.

Romano has previously reported on interest in Thomas Partey, so if he does end up leaving the Emirates Stadium there could be room for someone like Simons.

Declan Rice was confirmed by Arsenal yesterday, and Simons would be another exciting addition to revamp Mikel Arteta’s midfield options.

More Stories Xavi Simons

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.