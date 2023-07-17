Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 26-year-old Arsenal defender struggled for regular game time at the North London club and he needs to leave them in order to play regularly.

A move away from the Emirates stadium would be ideal for him at this stage of his career, and he has been linked with clubs like Newcastle United and Celtic.

According to reports, the defender would be prepared to take a significant pay cut in order to complete an emotional return to Celtic this summer.

The development will come as a major blow for Newcastle, who were hoping to bring in a quality left-back to summer.

The Magpies have used Dan Burn as their left-back this past season, but the experienced defender is more suited to a central role and the Magpies need to bring in a specialist left-back this summer. Kieran Tierney would have been the quality acquisition.

The Scottish international was rated highly during his time in Celtic and a return to his former club could help him get back to his best once again.