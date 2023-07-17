Following Gretar Steinsson’s departure from Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United is now prepared to make a move to hire him as their new technical director.

Gretar Steinsson has left Tottenham and appears ready to join Leeds United in the coming days.

It is anticipated that Steinsson will be given the position of technical director and play a significant part in Leeds’ recruitment process.

In June, The London Evening Standard reported that Steinsson would be departing the team as Spurs changed their organizational structure in response to Paratici’s departure.

Steinsson is now free to go, therefore it appears he won’t be out of the game for very long as he approaches move to Leeds United.