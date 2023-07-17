Aston Villa are reportedly keeping tabs on the Belgian international winger Jeremy Doku.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 21-year-old Belgian winger has been identified as an alternative to Moussa Diaby.

Aston Villa tried to sign Moussa Diaby recently, but they have had an offer knocked back for the French winger. Romano claims that Aston Villa are likely to come back with an improved offer to sign the Bayer Leverkusen winger.

It remains to be seen whether they can reach an agreement with the German club in the coming days.

Doku remains an alternative for the Premier League club and he could prove to be a superb long-term acquisition.

The Belgian had seven goals and four assists to his name across all competitions for Rennes last season, and he has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League attacker.

He will add pace and flair to the Aston Villa attack if the West Midlands club manage to sign him.

They were overly dependent on Ollie Watkins last season and the Aston Villa striker clearly needs more support from his teammates.

Villa will be competing in European football next season and they need more depth and quality in the side. Improving their attack should be a top priority for the West Midlands club this summer.

Doku has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well and it remains to be seen whether the move materialises in the coming weeks.

The opportunity to play under a top-class manager like Unai Emery will be an attractive option for the player and the Spanish manager could help him develop and fulfil his tremendous potential.