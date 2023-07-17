£40m Man United target has decided to join Newcastle United instead

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

£40m Monaco defender Axel Disasi has reportedly agreed terms on a transfer to Newcastle United despite also being a target for Manchester United this summer.

The Frenchman has impressed in Ligue 1 and it’s long looked like he could be on the move this summer, with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool also linked with him in the past.

More recently, Newcastle and Man Utd have looked the favourites for Disasi, but it now seems he’s decided he wants to move to St James’ Park, according to Shields Gazette.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham United linked with a move for 27-year-old Bundesliga star
West Ham on verge of signing midfielder but Sullivan has to add another 6m
Premier League club in talks over signing Chelsea misfit to follow another smart deal

This could end up being a superb signing for the Magpies as they look to build on last season’s strong campaign in which they finished in the top four and reached the Carabao Cup final.

More Stories Axel Disasi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.