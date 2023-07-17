Chelsea target “really unhappy” at lack of progress on transfer and will put pressure on his club to let him go

Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea FC
Posted by

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is reportedly really unhappy with a lack of progress being made on his potential transfer to Chelsea.

The talented young Ecuador international could now be ready to try applying pressure on Brighton to let him go without asking for unrealistic money that might put Chelsea and other suitors off.

It seems clear that Caicedo really wants the move to Stamford Bridge, with Ben Jacobs explaining the latest on this situation in his Twitter thread below.

See below for full details as Jacobs says Caicedo has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea, but he’s clearly becoming frustrated with Brighton’s handling of the whole saga…

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive Fabrizio Romano column: Harry Maguire to West Ham, Man Utd’s approach for Xavi Simons & more
Aston Villa keeping tabs on 21-year-old Belgian attacker
Tottenham could move for 23-year-old Ligue 1 ace if key star leaves

It seems Brighton sources have hinted at a figure of around £100m following the Declan Rice to Arsenal deal, but Caicedo is ready to insist that they back down from that kind of fee.

Chelsea fans will no doubt share the player’s frustration here as they’ll want to get this exciting signing done as soon as possible.

More Stories Ben Jacobs Moises Caicedo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.