Chelsea in talks over selling star to Euro giants, player interested in the transfer

Chelsea are reportedly in talks with Marseille over the potential transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who would be interested in the project.

However, one issue for the Ligue 1 giants would be Aubameyang’s high wages, while Chelsea are also thought to be hoping to get a transfer fee for the 34-year-old, according to The Athletic.

Aubameyang flopped at Chelsea last season and it seems likely he’ll be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer, though it remains to be seen where they’ll be able to offload him to.

The Gabonese forward has previously been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League by the Telegraph, but that’s not yet materialised and it seems staying in Europe could still be an option for him.

Marseille could do well to land a striker of Aubameyang’s calibre, even if he does look a little past his best now.

Ligue 1 could be a good destination for him to prolong his playing career, though, so this will be an interesting one to watch in the weeks ahead.