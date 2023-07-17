Premier League club in talks over signing Chelsea misfit to follow another smart deal

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly a target for Fulham, who remain in talks over bringing him to Craven Cottage in this summer’s transfer window.

Fulham have just agreed a deal to sign veteran Brazilian winger Willian again for another year, and it now seems they want to further strengthen their attack with Hudson-Odoi, according to the Evening Standard.

Chelsea have already sold a long list of players this summer, with big names like Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic joining Premier League rivals, while the likes of N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy have also moved on to clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Some CFC fans will undoubtedly be disappointed to see how things have worked out for Hudson-Odoi, whose form has really gone downhill in recent times.

The 22-year-old looked like a bright prospect when he first broke into the first-team, but he’s not really developed as hoped and had an underwhelming spell on loan at Bayer Leverkusen last season.

Fulham could be a good option for him now to get more first-team football and revive his Premier League career.