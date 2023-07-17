Club ready to offer 22-goal midfielder in a deal to sign Tottenham star

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from the club and Bayern Munich are reportedly in talks to sign him.

However, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has now claimed that Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race and they are hoping to sign the 29-year-old England international.

Apparently, the French outfit are willing to include Xavi Simons in the deal in order to reduce the asking price for the player.

Tottenham seem reluctant to let the player leave but they are under pressure to cash in on him. The player is in the final year of his contract and Tottenham will not want to lose him on a free transfer next year.

Kane is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the world and he could prove to be a sensational acquisition for both clubs. PSG have recently parted ways with Lionel Messi and they will have to replace him adequately.

Although Harry Kane does not play a similar role to that of the Argentine, he could prove to be a quality option to have.

The 29-year-old is a proven goalscorer and he will add more cutting-edge to the PSG attack.

The England international is a complete forward who excels with his playmaking abilities as well. He should be able to link up well with the likes of Kylian Mbappé and form a quality partnership with the French international if he joins the club.

Meanwhile, PSG recently signed Simons from Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven and the talented young midfielder was exceptional last season.

The young midfielder scored 22 goals and picked up 12 assists across all competitions.

He can operate as a central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He could prove to be a useful acquisition for Tottenham.

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the best young talents in Europe in football right now and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are ready to accept him as a part of the deal to sell Harry Kane to PSG.