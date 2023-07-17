Exclusive: Liverpool should break the bank for Premier League star states Stan Collymore

Fabinho looks set to join the list of Liverpool midfielders who have left the club throughout the summer transfer window and should that deal go through, Stan Collymore has named the star he would like to see replace the midfielder.

Al Ittihad are pushing for the Brazilian star and the Saudi club have already agreed personal terms with the 29-year-old, reports Fabrizio Romano. Fabinho has been left out of the Merseyside club’s pre-season tour squad as he is expected to move on in the coming weeks, whilst Al Ettifaq are looking to sign Jordan Henderson.

Should both players leave, they would follow fellow midfielders James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out the exit door at Anfield.

Liverpool have already added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to their ranks, and with a third star expected to arrive on Merseyside before the window shuts, Stan Collymore has named the player he would like to see in a red shirt next season.

“To replace Fabinho, I think Liverpool should break the bank for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and although it might be a little too soon for him, Aston Villa’s Boubacar Kamara would be an excellent acquisition for Klopp having been exceptional at times last season – although I think Aston Villa won’t be motivated to sell him this summer,” Collymore said.

“If they are looking for a defensive midfielder that will be there for the next four/five years, Caicedo would be my pick. Partnering him with Mac Allister, his former Brighton teammate, would be very good as it was a pairing that produced tremendous results over the past season.

“Either way, Liverpool need to bring in one more player for their midfield. The sales of Fabinho and Henderson could bring in £60m, which will delight the recruitment team at the Merseyside club, and as I said above, the Reds should use that to challenge Chelsea for Caicedo.”