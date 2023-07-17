Exclusive: Pundit believes Erik ten Hag could have handled Harry Maguire captain situation better

Harry Maguire is no longer the captain of Man United after the defender announced the news on Sunday following a conversation with Erik ten Hag and Stan Collymore believes the Red Devils boss could have handled the situation better.

The centre-back took to Twitter to announce the news over the weekend and stated that he is “extremely disappointed” over his manager’s decision but will continue to give his all every time he wears the shirt.

The 30-year-old has been tipped to leave Old Trafford this summer as the Dutch coach reduced his minutes during the season just gone and this latest move from Ten Hag demotes the England star even further.

Writing about the situation Maguire finds himself in, former footballer and pundit Stan Collymore believes the England international would be a great signing for a progressive club and that Ten Hag could have handled the captain situation better.

Stan Collymore on Harry Maguire’s situation at Man United

“Having just turned 30 this year, I think Maguire would be a perfect addition for a progressive club. Clubs that are pushing for the European spots could do with many of the defender’s qualities as he has shown to be a very good club man, someone who can galvanise players and bring people together,” Collymore said.

“West Ham have been mooted and I think it would be a great deal for the Hammers. The Man United star will be motivated for the new season as the EUROS are at the end of it, so maybe you could throw clubs such as Tottenham and Aston Villa in the mix as well. There are not many great defenders out there at the moment who are also impressive leaders, so for me, any club pushing for Europe would be a good fit for the England star.

“His next club will certainly be a step down from Man United but I don’t think that will affect his future with England as long as he is playing in the Premier League.”

The pundit continued by saying: “Nevertheless, I think all this captaincy stuff that developed over the weekend could have been avoided with a simple conversation between Erik ten Hag and the player. The Man United manager has every right to change his captain, but it might have been best to simply tell Maguire that he is not in his plans for the new season and to go find another club over the next two or three weeks and then, announce the new captain of Man United.

“In my opinion, that would have been the better political move as this situation could be seen as Ten Hag kicking Maguire while he is down; but I also understand why the manager did it.”