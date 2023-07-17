Exclusive: Pundit names the player that would disappoint him most to see move to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian clubs have been the talk of the town throughout this summer’s transfer window as the country continues to raid Europe of its stars.

Big names such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino have all made the switch to the Middle East and the Saudi Pro League clubs do not plan on stopping there between now and the end of the transfer window.

One star that has been linked with a move to Al Hilal is Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku as the striker’s future is in limbo at present. Speaking about a potential move to Saudi Arabia, former footballer and pundit Stan Collymore has said that out of all the players that have made the move so far to the Middle East, Lukaku’s transfer would be the most disappointing should it go through as the 30-year-old is still capable of playing in Europe.

Stan Collymore comments on the future of Romelu Lukaku

Speaking about the situation Lukaku currently finds himself in, Collymore said: “Romelu Lukaku’s career over the last few seasons has been a car crash and his current situation represents that. Chelsea don’t want him after paying huge money two summers ago and the Juventus/Inter situation is turning into a mess. I think a lot of clubs are looking at Lukaku and are wary of taking a gamble on the striker as they will need to pay a fee on top of his big wages.

“The question clubs will be asking themselves is, ‘Is Lukaku too much trouble?’. This constant chaos that seems to surround him as he jumps between clubs is not helping him.”

Speaking about the striker being linked to Saudi Arabia, the pundit said: “I have seen that Saudi Arabian clubs have been linked to Lukaku but I think he is still a Premier League quality player and he is someone I like a lot. If he moves to Saudi Arabia, I think that would be the one where I shrug my shoulders and go ‘damn!’ as the Belgium international still has many good seasons left in Europe.

“Should the striker move to the Middle East, for me, that would be the most disappointing out of all the players that have made the move so far.”