Exclusive: Transfer expert details the “new strategy” at Tottenham as Daniel Levy plans to step back

This summer has been one of change at Tottenham as Ange Postecoglou looks to take Spurs on a new trajectory to the top of the Premier League but will the Australian coach be the man to take some power away from Daniel Levy at the club?

Postecoglou’s football is a lot different to the recent managers that have held the role at Tottenham and the signings he has made this summer seem to clearly be his as the former Celtic coach endorsed James Maddison to the club’s hierarchy and got him.

The 57-year-old is still in the market for ball-playing centre-backs, progressive midfielders and a wider player for his 4-3-3, as he looks to address Tottenham’s issues with starters.

Behind the scenes at the North London club, Levy has replaced Fabio Paratici with two people and there are now three senior figures at the club. Spurs have a new strategy in place and transfer expert Ben Jacobs has given insight into it.

Ben Jacobs’ insight into Tottenham’s new strategy

Speaking on the latest episode of The Debrief podcast for CaughtOffside, transfer expert Ben Jacobs stated about the lay of the land at Spurs: “It is a new strategy and era, and that is one of the most intriguing things. Daniel Levy is a planner and what we are seeing at Spurs now are a lot of new faces; it’s not just Ange Postecoglou. Fabio Partici basically had two roles as a sporting director and a general manager, and now those roles will be split. Tottenham have three senior figures at the club now.

“There is pressure still on Daniel Levy and that is the paradox here in the strategy as Levy says he wants to step back but he can’t step back because everyone else is new. Strategies are normally spread out over multiple windows and yet Spurs haven’t been able to plan as there is a big difference between Conte-ball and Postecoglou-ball; now Postecoglou is looking for ball-playing centre-backs, progressive midfielders and a wider player for his 4-3-3.

“The only real sign that Levy is going to surrender some power is Postecoglou has been able to come in and endorse a player like James Maddison, Vicario has come in because the fee for David Raya was too high. When I look at the signings so far, I feel like they are starters. When I go back to last summer Spurs bought a high volume of players, and that is very exciting, but a lot of them were squad players.”