Exclusive: Transfer journalist names Premier League star Tottenham tried to sign and gives reason for it not happening

Ange Postecoglou is in the market to try and bring a ball-playing centre-back to Tottenham and there have been several names linked to North London in recent weeks.

Spurs struggled massively last season from a defensive point of view, keeping just 10 clean sheets across their 38 matches – whilst conceding 63 goals in the process – the sixth worst in the entire Premier League. Postecoglou wants to fix this ahead of the new campaign, as well as recruit stars to help them play the ball up the pitch more effectively.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba and Wolfsburg’s Micky Van de Ven have been the two names linked to Tottenham the strongest but Ben Jacobs has mentioned a Premier League star that the North London club were interested in and why it might have fallen off.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Debrief podcast for CaughtOffside, transfer expert Ben Jacobs stated that Wolves’ Max Kilman was on Tottenham’s list of targets but the centre-back is no longer on their radar.

The journalist said: “Tottenham have been chasing Tapsoba, Van de Ven, even Adarabioyo at Fulham could be a possibility as well. It is obvious that Tottenham are looking for this modern, progressive centre-back.

“Previously they even explored Max Kilman, not on their radar at the moment, but another player that grew up playing Futsal, very good in tight spaces, and maybe what put them off is Kilman has not had as good a campaign last season as the one before.”