Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Harry Maguire’s future after he lost the Manchester United captaincy.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Romano made it clear that Maguire has been appreciated by West Ham for some time now, though there are not currently any concrete talks ongoing over the England international’s potential move to the London Stadium.

Romano also discussed the next Man Utd captain, saying Bruno Fernandes looks the perfect candidate to take the armband now that Maguire will no longer be continuing in that role in Erik ten Hag’s side.

“Big news broke yesterday as Harry Maguire is officially no longer the Manchester United captain, so what does this mean for his future at Old Trafford?” Romano wrote.

“West Ham appreciate Maguire, that’s true and has been the case for a long time; but there’s no concrete negotiation yet with Manchester United. For sure, this captaincy story makes it clear: Manchester United want to find a solution for Maguire to leave the club, so let’s see what happens.

“We await an official announcement on who will replace Maguire, but in my opinion, Bruno Fernandes is the perfect captain for United, and I’m sure many of the club’s fans will agree. Let’s wait and see now what Erik ten Hag will decide.”

West Ham fans will surely be keeping a keen eye on the Maguire situation, with Hammers fans likely to welcome an experienced defender of this calibre to their club, even if his time at Old Trafford hasn’t really lived up to expectations.

