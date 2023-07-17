Liverpool and Aston Villa are among the clubs interested in the potential transfer of Rennes winger Jeremy Doku as he sets his sights on a move to the Premier League.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Villa are currently showing the strongest interest in Doku, though they are also currently waiting to find out what happens with Moussa Diaby.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have also made checks on Doku in recent times but are currently focused on strengthening other areas of their squad such as midfield and defence, even if there is a long-term appreciation of the Belgium international, whose current contract expires in 2025.

Doku has impressed in Ligue 1 and wouldn’t be short of suitors elsewhere in Europe either, though CaughtOffside understands he has made a move to England his clear priority, even though he’s also been approached by both AC Milan and Napoli in recent months.

Rennes would likely ask for around €40m to let Doku leave, so it remains to be seen if Villa or someone else view that as good value for money or if they try to negotiate that down.

Much will likely depend on Diaby’s decision, with the Frenchman currently being targeted by both Villa and clubs in the Saudi Pro League.