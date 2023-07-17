Exclusive: Liverpool & Aston Villa eyeing star who’s ready to reject Serie A transfer for the Premier League

Aston Villa FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool and Aston Villa are among the clubs interested in the potential transfer of Rennes winger Jeremy Doku as he sets his sights on a move to the Premier League.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Villa are currently showing the strongest interest in Doku, though they are also currently waiting to find out what happens with Moussa Diaby.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have also made checks on Doku in recent times but are currently focused on strengthening other areas of their squad such as midfield and defence, even if there is a long-term appreciation of the Belgium international, whose current contract expires in 2025.

Doku has impressed in Ligue 1 and wouldn’t be short of suitors elsewhere in Europe either, though CaughtOffside understands he has made a move to England his clear priority, even though he’s also been approached by both AC Milan and Napoli in recent months.

Jeremy Doku celebrates a goal for Rennes
More Stories / Latest News
Ange Postecoglou responds to Harry Kane transfer statements from Bayern Munich
Chelsea linked with surprise swoop for 30-year-old rival ace
Manchester United star rejects more lucrative transfer offers to agree new Old Trafford deal

Rennes would likely ask for around €40m to let Doku leave, so it remains to be seen if Villa or someone else view that as good value for money or if they try to negotiate that down.

Much will likely depend on Diaby’s decision, with the Frenchman currently being targeted by both Villa and clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

More Stories Jeremy Doku

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. If Aston Villa are serious in their interest in Diabi or anyone else they need to get on with it before someone else hijacks them

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.