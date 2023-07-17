Last Word on Football has learned from reliable sources that Leeds United have reached agreement with three targets for summer transfer.

The Athletic’s reported today that the team is close to signing Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea.

Another two targets who are close to joining are Nathaniel Phillips from Liverpool and Glen Kamara from Rangers.

The Yorkshire club are in major need for defenders and Farke looks content to add Ampadu and Nathaniel Phillips before the Championship season begins. Two defenders have already left Leeds as Robin Koch and Diego Llorente both secured moves last week