Leeds United could reportedly clinch the transfer of Northern Ireland defender Paddy McNair for as little as £5million this summer.

The 28-year-old is currently in the final year of his contract at Middlesbrough, and Leeds are among his suitors as they eye up a potential deal on the cheap.

McNair is a former Manchester United player, but was never quite good enough to start regularly at the Red Devils, though he’s rebuilt his career well since then.

Leeds would surely do well to bolster their defence with a proven player like McNair as they look to fight for promotion back to the Premier League next season.

Middlesbrough themselves were close to going up last term but ultimately missed out, so McNair might also feel that a move to Elland Road could be the right one for him to get a chance at promotion to the top flight.