Harry Maguire’s wife responds to him losing Manchester United captaincy

The wife of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has responded to the news of the England international losing the captaincy at Old Trafford.

Maguire publicly announced yesterday that he was no longer the club captain of Man Utd, in what will undoubtedly be a big blow for him and a clear signal that he could be headed for the exit.

The 30-year-old has interest from West Ham even if nothing concrete is happening just yet, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column this morning, but for the time being, he can certainly rely on the support of his wife Fern Maguire.

See below for this post on her Instagram Live following yesterday’s news…

Maguire fell out of favour with Erik ten Hag last season, so this decision can hardly have come as a surprise to Maguire or indeed anyone at United.

MUFC would surely now do well to part ways with the former Leicester City man, who just hasn’t lived up to expectations since his big-money move back in 2019.