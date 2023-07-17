Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has agreed a new five-year contract to stay at the club despite also receiving more lucrative offers from elsewhere.

That’s according to The Athletic, who state that this negotiation is now in the final stages, with Rashford set to put pen to paper on a contract running until 2028.

The report suggests there was Premier League interest in Rashford, as well as from elsewhere in Europe, so Man Utd fans will be thrilled to have got this hugely important player tied down.

Rashford had one of his best seasons in a United shirt last season and will surely continue to be a hugely important player for the Red Devils for many more years to come.

The Athletic note that this good news also comes as MUFC close in on the signing of a new goalkeeper in Andre Onana, while the arrival of Mason Mount earlier this summer also looks hugely promising for the club.

Erik ten Hag made a lot of progress with United last season and resolving Rashford’s future should put the club in a good position to keep on moving forward.