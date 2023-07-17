Matt Ritchie can’t wait to start the season playing in Champions League for Newcastle United.

Newcastle decided to extend Ritchie’s contract for an additional year as the 33-year-old is viewed as a vocal leader in and out of dressing room by the club.

Ritchie has accepted the new role at the Tyneside club and confirms he is ready to help the team when called upon.

“I think everyone knows the situation that I found myself in, I was coming to the end of my contract.